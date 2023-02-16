On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Retirement

OPM makes no progress with retirement backlog to start 2023

Derace Lauderdale
February 16, 2023 5:36 pm
< a min read
      

The Office of Personnel Management started 2023 with a rise in its retirement claims processing backlog by 3,262.  In January, OPM received 12,404 claims, an almost 7,000 increase compared to December. OPM only processed 9,142, leaving the inventory backlog at the highest level since October with 24,858 claims.

The increase in the backlog means OPM is almost 12,000 claims above its steady goal of 13,000 on average.

OPM didn’t improve the average processing time for...

READ MORE

The Office of Personnel Management started 2023 with a rise in its retirement claims processing backlog by 3,262.  In January, OPM received 12,404 claims, an almost 7,000 increase compared to December. OPM only processed 9,142, leaving the inventory backlog at the highest level since October with 24,858 claims.

The increase in the backlog means OPM is almost 12,000 claims above its steady goal of 13,000 on
average.

OPM didn’t improve the average processing time for January as compared to December. OPM
says it typically took 93 days in January to process a claim, up from 85 days the month before.
OPM noted in January that retirement cases completed in less than 60 days on average took 42
days to process. Meanwhile, OPM says cases that took more than 60 days on average required 131
days to fully process.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies


 
 

      
Derace Lauderdale

Derace Lauderdale is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Related Stories

    Amelia Brust/Federal News Network

    OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

    Retirement Read more
Related Topics
All News Benefits Office of Personnel Management Pay Workforce

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 GEOINT Service Day: Army
2|22 State of Affairs in the Crypto Space
2|22 Design Immersive Virtual Learning...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories