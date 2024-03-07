OPM retirement backlog sees new low in average processing time for February

OPM also saw improvements for the average retirement claims processing time for February, reaching 47 days, setting a new record.

The Office of Personnel Management’s retirement backlog made huge improvements in claims processed for February reaching 10,025, the highest number since April 2023. OPM received 8,794 claims in February and managed to process more than 3,000 claims compared to January.

After seeing a large increase in the inventory backlog in January, OPM made small improvements shrinking the backlog by 1,231 to a total of 19,591 claims in February. With a slight decrease in the backlog, OPM is still over 6,000 claims above the steady goal of 13,000.

OPM also saw improvements for the average processing time for February, reaching 47 days, setting a new record.

OPM said February retirement cases completed in less than 60 days on average took 29 days to process, while cases that took more than 60 days on average took 135 days to fully process.

