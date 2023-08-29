History of Amtrak with Kevin Winters, Amtrak Office of Inspector General

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
In today’s episode, Michael Binder speaks with Kevin Winters, who has been the Inspector General of Amtrak since January 2019.
Copyright
© 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.
Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST