On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
The Space Hour

Another launch for DoD to test space communication and navigation capabilities

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
January 31, 2022 4:08 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Virgin Orbit, a sister company of Virgin Airlines and Virgin Galactic, recently launched multiple satellites into orbit for three clients. The most well known one being the Pentagon, more specifically, the Defense Department’s Space Test Program. Experts will tell you defense space research programs like these are important for ensuring that America maintains a healthy footprint in space. One of them is Former Brig. Gen. Mark Baird who was front and center for this launch as he is now president of Virgin Orbital subsidiary VOX Space. I had the chance to speak with Mr. Baird after the launch.

Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Contracting Defense Department of Defense Mark Baird Radio Interviews Space Force The Space Hour Virgin Orbit VOX Space

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
1|31 Build Cross-Enterprise Workflows Fast...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary greets Emir of Qatar