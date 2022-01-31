Another launch for DoD to test space communication and navigation capabilities

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Virgin Orbit, a sister company of Virgin Airlines and Virgin Galactic, recently launched multiple satellites into orbit for three clients. The most well known one being the Pentagon, more specifically, the Defense Department’s Space Test Program. Experts will tell you defense space research programs like these are important for ensuring that America maintains a healthy footprint in space. One of them is Former Brig. Gen. Mark Baird who was front and center for this launch as he is now president of Virgin Orbital subsidiary VOX Space. I had the chance to speak with Mr. Baird after the launch.