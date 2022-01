Recently, astronauts on the ISS had to take shelter after a Russian anti-satellite weapon test created a dangerous cloud of space debris. Naturally, the U.S. government is deeply concerned about the risk posed by space debris. This year’s NDAA even includes a directive to identify efforts to advance alternatives to Hall thrusters. So what’s wrong with Hall thrusters? Well to find out, I spoke to Dr. Natalya Bailey, founder and chief strategy officer of Accion Systems.