PANEL: The state of the space industrial base

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
February 28, 2022 6:01 pm
For this week, we’ll be airing a panel that I hosted recently for AFCEA NoVa’s Space Force IT Day earlier this month. My panel was on the topic of the State of the Space Industrial Base. My guests included Brigadier General Steven Butow — the Space Portfolio Director of the Defense Innovation Unit, Major Adam Burnetta — Program Manager of the Space Enterprise Consortium for the U.S. Space Force and Hoyt Davidson — founder and managing partner of Near Earth LLC. We’ll start with my opening comments.

Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

