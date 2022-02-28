PANEL: The state of the space industrial base

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For this week, we’ll be airing a panel that I hosted recently for AFCEA NoVa’s Space Force IT Day earlier this month. My panel was on the topic of the State of the Space Industrial Base. My guests included Brigadier General Steven Butow — the Space Portfolio Director of the Defense Innovation Unit, Major Adam Burnetta — Program Manager of the Space Enterprise Consortium for the U.S. Space Force and Hoyt Davidson — founder and managing partner of Near Earth LLC. We’ll start with my opening comments.