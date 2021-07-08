Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 12:57 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 20 16 .556
Southern Maryland 20 17 .541 ½
Lancaster 18 19 .486
York 16 21 .432
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 23 12 .657
High Point 17 19 .472
Gastonia 15 20 .429 8
West Virginia 15 20 .429 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 13, Lexington 9

High Point at Long Island, ppd.

Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 3

York 11, West Virginia 6

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 16, Lancaster 7

Long Island 2, High Point 0

Long Island 8, High Point 3

Gastonia 4, Southern Maryland 3

West Virginia 11, York 10

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

