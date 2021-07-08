|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Southern Maryland
|20
|17
|.541
|½
|Lancaster
|18
|19
|.486
|2½
|York
|16
|21
|.432
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|High Point
|17
|19
|.472
|6½
|Gastonia
|15
|20
|.429
|8
|West Virginia
|15
|20
|.429
|8
___
Lancaster 13, Lexington 9
High Point at Long Island, ppd.
Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 3
York 11, West Virginia 6
Lexington 16, Lancaster 7
Long Island 2, High Point 0
Long Island 8, High Point 3
Gastonia 4, Southern Maryland 3
West Virginia 11, York 10
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
