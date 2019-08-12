Avoid the “ring scam” – August 10, 2019

Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. How protect yourself from the “ring scam.” That’s when you get a phone call from a number you don’t know and the call stops after just one ring and when you return the call you are billed for the use of an expensive international toll line. We also meet the co-founder of Instagram.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.