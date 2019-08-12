Listen Live Sports

Avoid the "ring scam" – August 10, 2019

August 12, 2019
 
Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. How protect yourself from the “ring scam.” That’s when you get a phone call from a number you don’t know and the call stops after just one ring and when you return the call you are billed for the use of an expensive international toll line.  We also meet the co-founder of Instagram.

Tech Talk Radio

SATURDAYS at 9:00 A.M.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

