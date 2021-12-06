On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Tech Talk Radio
Stratford University's Tech Talk

Tech Talk Radio – Dec. 4, 2021

December 6, 2021 11:03 am
< a min read
      

Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Andrew Mitchell. Sponsored by Stratford University. What to do if someone steals one of your Facebook photos and uses it as someone else’s profile picture. And we meet the father of information theory.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Andrew Mitchell Dr. Richard Shurtz Federal Insights Radio Interviews Stratford University Stratford University's Tech Talk

Comments

Tech Talk Radio

SATURDAYS at 9:00 A.M.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Andrew Mitchell, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell has been a producer for Tech Talk since 2008. Over the years he has done just about everything there is to do in radio, in D.C., New York and internationally. He enjoys the challenges of dealing with new technology, whether it's on his cell phone or at the radio station.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Hybrid Everything: CIOs Can Reinvent...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights