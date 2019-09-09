Tech Talk Radio- September 7, 2019

Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. Dr Shurtz reports remotely from the Northern Neck Virginia region on Hurricanes. Why do they rotate differently in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres? And tips to rid yourself of those annoying robocalls.

