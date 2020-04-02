Inside the supercomputer being used in the fight against coronavirus

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Every television station has been running b-roll of coronavirus research. Endless loops of test tubes, tiny little needles and pipettes. But the Energy Department is bringing something a little larger to the fight. Namely, the IBM Summit supercomputer. It won’t fit into a petrie dish. With more on exactly what Summit is doing, the vice president for technical computing at IBM Cognitive Systems, Dave Turek joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

