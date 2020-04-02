Listen Live Sports

Inside the supercomputer being used in the fight against coronavirus

April 2, 2020 12:48 pm
 
Every television station has been running b-roll of coronavirus research. Endless loops of test tubes, tiny little needles and pipettes. But the Energy Department is bringing something a little larger to the fight. Namely, the IBM Summit supercomputer. It won’t fit into a petrie dish. With more on exactly what Summit is doing, the vice president for technical computing at IBM Cognitive Systems, Dave Turek joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

