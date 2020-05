Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Scientists at the Energy Department’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory recently made a solar cell that comes close to the holy grail of 50% efficiency. They’re using a technology known as multijunction. For more on the work and why it’s important, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with senior scientist Myles Steiner. Read more here.