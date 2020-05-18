Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Technology
 
...

The Energy Department is looking to increase isotope production

May 18, 2020 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Several important branches of research in the United States rely on isotopes radioactive materials that are in short supply. The Energy Department considers them strategically important. To boost U.S. isotope production, DoE will make $16 million worth of grants to advance R&D for domestic isotope production.  For an explanation, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the director of Energy’s office of science, Dr. Chris Fall.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Chris Fall Energy Department Federal Drive Technology Tom Temin
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts Fast Cruise in Guam

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system