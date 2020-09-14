Replacing mountains of code doesn’t have to take forever

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Nearly every agency technology modernizing effort runs into the same hill: How to replace legacy code. Often code written decades ago in obsolete languages. Now the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, DARPA, has launched a project to discover ways to replace this code incrementally but steadily. With the details, the program manager in DARPA’s Information Innovation Office, Dr. Sergey Bratus, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.