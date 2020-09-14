Listen Live Sports

Replacing mountains of code doesn’t have to take forever

September 14, 2020 1:33 pm
 
Nearly every agency technology modernizing effort runs into the same hill: How to replace legacy code. Often code written decades ago in obsolete languages. Now the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, DARPA, has launched a project to discover ways to replace this code incrementally but steadily. With the details, the program manager in DARPA’s Information Innovation Office, Dr. Sergey Bratus, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

