NOAA upgrades Global Forecast System to get more weather data

When it comes to weather forecasting, everything depends on the model. Weather scientists are constantly tinkering with models, trying to get more data in them from more sources. Now the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has upgraded its Global Forecast System model in a few ways. With the speeds and feeds, the Chief of the Modeling and Data Simulation branch at NOAA’s Environmental Modeling Center, Vijay Tallapragada, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.