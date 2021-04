Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Four years in, the FirstNet program is adding 5G technology to the nation’s first responder network. And it’s been steadily building out coverage in rural parts of the country. Here with a progress report on the fourth anniversary of its contract with AT&T, the CEO of the FirstNet Authority, Ed Parkinson, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.