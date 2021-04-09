On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology

Should the government reinforce its plan for a backup global positioning system?

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
April 9, 2021 12:45 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The global positioning system on which so much of modern life depends faces two basic threats. One, it’s easy to spoof, placing things at locations other than where they actually are. Second, it’s vulnerable to interruption, say, if another nation wanted to make mischief with GPS satellites. Our guest says it’s time to fund a plan already in place for the Transportation Department. Former deputy assistant secretary of DOT, now teaching economics at George Washington University, Diana Furchtgott-Roth, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    Defense contractors explore new ways to develop systems faster and cheaper

    Defense Read more

    NSA gathers together the top minds in what it calls the Science of Security

    Technology Read more
Related Topics
All News Diana Furchtgott-Roth Federal Drive George Washington University global positioning system Technology Tom Temin Transportation Department

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 County of San Diego Series: Module 5:...
4|9 Create a Culture of Smart Spending in...
4|9 Introduction to IBM Aspera on Cloud
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hears from tribal leaders at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque