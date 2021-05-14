An Energy Department lab is perfecting a way to speed up TSA airport screening

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

One of the most annoying and delay-inducing procedures in airport passenger screening is shoe removal. Now, researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed and are in the midst of commercializing a way to scan shoes still on their owners’ feet. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with PNNL chief engineer Mark Jones.