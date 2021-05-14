On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
An Energy Department lab is perfecting a way to speed up TSA airport screening

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
May 14, 2021 2:51 pm
One of the most annoying and delay-inducing procedures in airport passenger screening is shoe removal. Now, researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed and are in the midst of commercializing a way to scan shoes still on their owners’ feet. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with PNNL chief engineer Mark Jones.

