On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology

Why local data and local processing are key to giving better citizen experience

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
July 2, 2021 1:11 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Citizens moving about their daily lives are also generating lots of data. Governments at all levels can use that data to improve the digital services they offer, especially when the data is gathered and analyzed locally. In information technology terms that means edge computing. For more on what appears to be a growing trend, IDC Government Insights research director Shawn McCarthy joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Jirsak)federal hiring

    The Biden-Harris administration wants to address racial equity – focusing on customer experience can help

    Commentary Read more
    LinkedinMike Kapetanovic, Growthlab

    Why technology alone can’t solve the government’s customer experience problem

    Commentary Read more
Related Topics
All News Big Data customer experience Federal Drive IDC Government Insights Shawn McCarthy Technology Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman