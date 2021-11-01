On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology

Even the government’s premier cybersecurity bureau has a talent acquisition challenge

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 1, 2021 11:43 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With the rise of ransomware attacks, it’s clear the cybersecurity threat in general continues to rise. And so does the shortage of cybersecurity talent to help take it on. Now the government’s premier agency on the cyber front has developed a multi-pronged strategy for talent. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the deputy director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Nitin Natarajan.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)

    When it comes to cybersecurity advice, the White House sounds downright techie

    Cybersecurity Read more
    Getty Images/iStockphoto/TraitovCybersecurity and secure nerwork concept. Data protection, gdrp. Glowing futuristic backround with lock on digital integrated circuit.

    When it comes to corporate cybersecurity, the government is here to help, and prod

    Cybersecurity Read more
Related Topics
All News Cybersecurity Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Federal Drive Nitin Natarajan Technology Tom Temin Workforce

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Japan form a Surface Action Group in South China Sea