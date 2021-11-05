On Air: Business of Government Hour
Federal data scientists try to find essential truths in a big and messy sea of data

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 5, 2021 12:33 pm
The COVID-19 pandemic produced a bumper crop of almost everything it touched, including research. One authoritative database reports that 4% of all scientific research published last year had to do with COVID. And, you guessed it, that produced data. Lots and lots of data. Now the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is trying to find meaning in a murky sea of data. With more on the project, data scientist Neeraj Kumar joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

