The Energy Department directs a prize challenge program to historically underserved groups

A new funding program from the Energy Department aims to enlist low income and underserved communities in finding answers to climate questions. The Inclusive Energy Innovation Prizes will give challenge winners up to $250,000 for ideas they can develop into clean energy technologies. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details, the innovation and market transformation advisor for DOE’s water power technologies office, Rukmani Vijayaraghavan.