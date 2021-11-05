On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology

The Energy Department directs a prize challenge program to historically underserved groups

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 5, 2021 12:28 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A new funding program from the Energy Department aims to enlist low income and underserved communities in finding answers to climate questions. The Inclusive Energy Innovation Prizes will give challenge winners up to $250,000 for ideas they can develop into clean energy technologies. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details, the innovation and market transformation advisor for DOE’s water power technologies office, Rukmani Vijayaraghavan.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    Peter Musurlian/Federal News NetworkJames Balocki and Tom Temin

    Extreme weather threats prompt Navy to ensure energy independence, facility climate resilience

    Navy Read more
    (Energy Department)Energy Department Building, Washington, D.C.

    The Energy Department pursues cleaner and more efficient biofuel

    Technology Read more

    One Energy Department lab has a breakthrough in turning garbage into fuel

    Technology Read more
Related Topics
All News Energy Department Federal Drive Rukmani Vijayaraghavan Technology Tom Temin

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week