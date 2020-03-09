Listen Live Sports

March 9, 2020

Join me for a ride with a purpose

By early March, the holiday charity season is well past, and the next one seems an eon away. This year especially. We’ve got to somehow survive a presidential election before we can scream at one another over the Thanksgiving table.

So, how about a little Christmas, Hanukkah, whatever spirit this summer?

That’s the idea behind a little fundraising event I’m planning under the auspices of Federal News Network. An event that combines a bit of my personal life with my public life.

It’s the first Federal News Network Motorcycle Ride for Charity. Here’s the signup page where you can donate and/or join, if you’re a rider.

Two beneficiaries will split the proceeds 50-50:

  • The Federal Employees Education and Assistance Fund, where, under the eye of executive director Joyce Warner, they offer grants and loans to federal employees affected by emergency situations. And education scholarships to feds or their immediate family members.
  • Friends of Patients at the NIH where, under CEO Heidi Williams, they offer housing and other support to people in clinical trials at the National Institutes of Health.

My thanks to NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins for suggesting the latter group. He’s a self-avowed Harley rider (and will be joining our ride). The number of feds and contractors I’ve discovered are riders, since I started riding just three years ago, surprised me.

We’re getting support from several organizations. Hubbard Broadcasting, the owner of Federal News Network and WTOP, is one. The Advanced Technology Academic Research Center is providing lunch. Patriot Harley Davidson in Fairfax, Virginia is providing a launch spot for the ride, and the National Park Service a landing pad in D.C.’s Rock Creek Park.

If you know a rider who can take off half a day on the morning of Friday, June 26th, tell him or her to sign up! You don’t have to ride a Harley — if it has two wheels and a motor, you’re in.

