The NIH Director: An inside-the-Beltway superstar with an M.D., Ph.D. and a Harley

He’s a 70-year-old, soft-spoken, piano-playing, Ivy-League intellectual raised on a farm in rural Virginia — who also happens to be Dr. Anthony Fauci’s boss.

As a physician-geneticist, Dr. Francis Collins discovered “disease genes” and led the Human Genome Project, which his NIH biography explains, “culminated in April 2003 with the completion of a finished sequence of the human DNA instruction book.”

A close examination of the DNA of Dr. Collins, might turn-up the “born to be wild” gene.

He started riding a motorcycle in college, but gave it up for a while during his early days of fatherhood. But, by 40, he was back on the road, where he’s continued riding for three decades.

“You gotta have a little fun, sometimes,” he said, even if some colleagues chide him about safety.

“People say, ‘You’re setting a very bad example. Don’t you know that’s not safe.’ And I say, well, you know what, I have never had a really bad experience and I’m really careful.”

Last month, Dr. Collins joined 15 other bikers at Rock Creek Park in the nation’s capital to raise money for two great organizations: The Federal Employee Education & Assistant Fund and Friends of Patients at the NIH.

Collins arrived a little late to the event, having been called away to attend a White House COVID-19 meeting.

Federal News Network anchor and motorcycle rider Tom Temin spearheaded the event that raised $5,500.

If you watch the entire video, you’ll see exclusive video of the man who has led the NIH for more than a decade, riding his Harley and talking about it. Dr. Collins makes his entrance in the video at about the 3-and-a-half minute mark!