The NIH Director: An inside-the-Beltway superstar with an M.D., Ph.D. and a Harley

He’s a 70-year-old, soft-spoken, piano-playing, Ivy-League intellectual raised on a farm in rural Virginia — who also happens to be Dr. Anthony Fauci’s boss.
As a physician-geneticist, Dr. Francis Collins discovered “disease genes” and led the Human Genome Project, which his NIH biography explains, “culminated in April 2003 with the completion of a finished sequence of the human DNA instruction book.”
A close examination of the DNA of Dr. Collins, might turn-up the “born to be wild” gene.
He started riding a motorcycle in college, but gave it up for a while during his early days of fatherhood. But, by 40, he was back on the road, where he’s continued riding for three decades.
“You gotta have a little fun, sometimes,” he said, even if some colleagues chide him about safety.