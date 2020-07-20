Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin
 
Federal Drive
 
...

The NIH Director: An inside-the-Beltway superstar with an M.D., Ph.D. and a Harley

July 20, 2020 4:20 pm
 
1 min read
      

He’s a 70-year-old, soft-spoken, piano-playing, Ivy-League intellectual raised on a farm in rural Virginia — who also happens to be Dr. Anthony Fauci’s boss. 

As a physician-geneticist, Dr. Francis Collins discovered “disease genes” and led the Human Genome Project, which his NIH biography explains, “culminated in April 2003 with the completion of a finished sequence of the human DNA instruction book.”

A close examination of the DNA of Dr. Collins, might turn-up the “born to be wild” gene. 

He started riding a motorcycle in college, but gave it up for a while during his early days of fatherhood. But, by 40, he was back on the road, where he’s continued riding for three decades. 

Advertisement

“You gotta have a little fun, sometimes,” he said, even if some colleagues chide him about safety. 

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

“People say, ‘You’re setting a very bad example. Don’t you know that’s not safe.’ And I say, well, you know what, I have never had a really bad experience and I’m really careful.” 

Last month, Dr. Collins joined 15 other bikers at Rock Creek Park in the nation’s capital to raise money for two great organizations: The Federal Employee Education & Assistant Fund and Friends of Patients at the NIH.

Collins arrived a little late to the event, having been called away to attend a White House COVID-19 meeting.

Federal News Network anchor and motorcycle rider Tom Temin spearheaded the event that raised $5,500.

If you watch the entire video, you’ll see exclusive video of the man who has led the NIH for more than a decade, riding his Harley and talking about it. Dr. Collins makes his entrance in the video at about the 3-and-a-half minute mark!

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Peter Musurlian

Peter Musurlian is a producer at Federal News Network.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Francis Collins Friends of Patients at the NIH Tom Temin
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Task force soldiers keep mail operations open while deployed