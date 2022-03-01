February TSP performance sees improvement over January

After a month of disappointing returns in January, Thrift Savings Plan funds closed out February still largely in the red yet trending upward. Performance is still negative over the past year.

Overall the small cap stock index S fund made the most gains, rising by 10.1 percentage points from -10.07% to 0.03% from January to February. The smallest month-over-month change came from the G fund, the government securities investment fund, which rose by 0.01 percentage points over January. All of the other individual funds were up between about 1 to 2 percentage points.

Compared to a year ago, most of the individual funds are down except for the G and F funds which are up 0.06 and 0.37 percentage points over the previous year respectively.

Among the Lifecycle funds, February was also a time for gains across the board. All funds had positive returns after a January entirely in the red. The biggest monthly increase was in the L 2060 and 2065 funds which grew from -5.42% in January to -2.38% in February.

All Lifecycle funds had lower returns year-over-year, continuing the trend since December. The smallest was the L Income fund which dipped from 0.63% in February 2021 to -0.51% last month.