On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
TSP

Most TSP funds lost some ground in August

Robert O'Shaughnessy
September 1, 2022 2:30 pm
1 min read
      

Almost across the board, Thrift Savings Plan returns were down in the month of August, except for the G Fund — the government securities investment fund — which enjoyed a modest 0.25% increase. Among the individual funds, the I Fund — the international stock index — saw the largest percentage drop in August, losing 5.79%. For context, shares in the I Fund were going for $33.70 on Aug. 1 and went for $31.67 on Aug....

READ MORE

Almost across the board, Thrift Savings Plan returns were down in the month of August, except for the G Fund — the government securities investment fund — which enjoyed a modest 0.25% increase. Among the individual funds, the I Fund — the international stock index — saw the largest percentage drop in August, losing 5.79%. For context, shares in the I Fund were going for $33.70 on Aug. 1 and went for $31.67 on Aug. 31. A year ago, the I Fund ended the month of August costing $39.53 per share.

The lifecycle funds also had a tough month with all of them dropping in price. The L Income Fund had the smallest drop, losing 1.04%, while the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds saw the biggest drops, all going down 4.36%.

Earlier in August, the C and F Funds — common stock index and fixed income index respectively — saw comparatively substantial bumps on Aug. 10, before returning to below their Aug. 1 prices on Aug. 29.

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks and meet the administration’s environmental goals. This ebook takes a look at efforts across government to hit net-zero milestones and how OMB will measure success.

Looking ahead, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board says it will be closed on Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Transactions that would have been processed that night will be processed the night of Sept. 6 at that day’s closing share prices.

 

Thrift Savings Plan — July 2022 Returns
Fund August Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.25% 1.66% 2.17%
F fund -2.80% -10.45% -11.27%
C fund -4.08% -16.15% -11.23%
S fund -2.08% -22.14% -24.72%
I fund -5.79% -19.71% -19.88%
L Income -1.04% -3.75% -2.84%
L 2025 -1.83% -7.52% -6.31%
L 2030 -2.74% -11.04% -9.57%
L 2035 -3.03% -12.27% -10.75%
L 2040 -3.30% -13.44% -11.86%
L 2045 -3.55% -14.48% -12.88%
L 2050 -3.77% -15.44% -13.80%
L 2055 -4.36% -18.00% -16.10%
L 2060 -4.36% -18.01% -16.11%
L 2065 -4.36% -18.02% -16.12%

 

 

      
Robert O'Shaughnessy

Robert O’Shaughnessy is a digital editor of Federal News Network.

 

Related Stories

    TSP

    ‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

    TSP Read more
    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)

    A few TSP developments hint at what’s coming next for participants

    Federal Report Read more
Related Topics
All News Labor Day Pay & Benefits stock market TSP

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|8 DigiMarCon Europe 2022 - Digital...
9|8 Ansible Automation Red Hat Enterprise...
9|8 Empowering Families During Times of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories