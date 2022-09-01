Most TSP funds lost some ground in August

Almost across the board, Thrift Savings Plan returns were down in the month of August, except for the G Fund — the government securities investment fund — which enjoyed a modest 0.25% increase. Among the individual funds, the I Fund — the international stock index — saw the largest percentage drop in August, losing 5.79%. For context, shares in the I Fund were going for $33.70 on Aug. 1 and went for $31.67 on Aug.... READ MORE

Almost across the board, Thrift Savings Plan returns were down in the month of August, except for the G Fund — the government securities investment fund — which enjoyed a modest 0.25% increase. Among the individual funds, the I Fund — the international stock index — saw the largest percentage drop in August, losing 5.79%. For context, shares in the I Fund were going for $33.70 on Aug. 1 and went for $31.67 on Aug. 31. A year ago, the I Fund ended the month of August costing $39.53 per share.

The lifecycle funds also had a tough month with all of them dropping in price. The L Income Fund had the smallest drop, losing 1.04%, while the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds saw the biggest drops, all going down 4.36%.

Earlier in August, the C and F Funds — common stock index and fixed income index respectively — saw comparatively substantial bumps on Aug. 10, before returning to below their Aug. 1 prices on Aug. 29.

Looking ahead, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board says it will be closed on Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Transactions that would have been processed that night will be processed the night of Sept. 6 at that day’s closing share prices.