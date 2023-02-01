On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
TSP starts out 2023 in the black

Daisy Thornton@dthorntonWFED
February 1, 2023 3:47 pm
Every Thrift Savings Plan fund scored positive returns in January, starting out 2023 on a good note for federal investors. The biggest winner was the small cap stock index S Fund, with a return of 10.82%. It’s share prices rose from $61.14 to $68.19. The international stock index I Fund also turned in a good performance, with a return of 8.43%, rising from $34.10 to $36.80.

Every Thrift Savings Plan fund scored positive returns in January, starting out 2023 on a good note for federal investors. The biggest winner was the small cap stock index S Fund, with a return of 10.82%. It’s share prices rose from $61.14 to $68.19. The international stock index I Fund also turned in a good performance, with a return of 8.43%, rising from $34.10 to $36.80.

The reliable government securities investment G Fund saw the lowest return with 0.34%, rising from $17.24 to $17.29. The G fund and the Lifecycle Income Fund are the only ones with positive returns across the last 12 months, at 3.19% and 0.78%, respectively. The S fund still has the lowest returns over the past 12 months, with -9.13%.

 

Thrift Savings Plan — January 2023 Returns
Fund January Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.34% 0.34% 3.19%
F fund 3.25% 3.25% -8.07%
C fund 6.28% 6.28% -8.24%
S fund 10.82% 10.82% -9.13%
I fund 8.43% 8.43% -2.84%
L Income 2.26% 2.26% 0.78%
L 2025 3.28% 3.28% -1.24%
L 2030 4.87% 4.87% -2.71%
L 2035 5.33% 5.33% -3.39%
L 2040 5.78% 5.78% -4.02%
L 2045 6.17% 6.17% -4.61%
L 2050 6.54% 6.54% -5.13%
L 2055 7.62% 7.62% -6.24%
L 2060 7.62% 7.62% -6.25%
L 2065 7.63% 7.63% -6.26%

 

 

      
