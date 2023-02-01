TSP starts out 2023 in the black

Every Thrift Savings Plan fund scored positive returns in January, starting out 2023 on a good note for federal investors. The biggest winner was the small cap stock index S Fund, with a return of 10.82%. It’s share prices rose from $61.14 to $68.19. The international stock index I Fund also turned in a good performance, with a return of 8.43%, rising from $34.10 to $36.80. The reliable government securities investment G Fund saw the... READ MORE

Every Thrift Savings Plan fund scored positive returns in January, starting out 2023 on a good note for federal investors. The biggest winner was the small cap stock index S Fund, with a return of 10.82%. It’s share prices rose from $61.14 to $68.19. The international stock index I Fund also turned in a good performance, with a return of 8.43%, rising from $34.10 to $36.80.

The reliable government securities investment G Fund saw the lowest return with 0.34%, rising from $17.24 to $17.29. The G fund and the Lifecycle Income Fund are the only ones with positive returns across the last 12 months, at 3.19% and 0.78%, respectively. The S fund still has the lowest returns over the past 12 months, with -9.13%.