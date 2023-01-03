On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
TSP mostly dips in December

Daisy Thornton@dthorntonWFED
January 3, 2023 4:25 pm
The Thrift Savings Plan mostly finished out the month of December in the red. The only exception was the government securities investment G Fund, which rose 0.32%, from $17.18 per share to $17.24. Meanwhile, the sharpest drop was in the small cap stock index S Fund. It fell 6.55%, from $65.94 to $61.53 per share, though that still remains the highest value per share of any fund. It also performed the worst in 2022 as a whole, with a yearly return of -22.26%.

The Lifecycle Funds all dropped in December and finished out the year in the red as well. The Lifecycle Income Fund saw the smallest drop last month, falling 0.9%, from $23.09 per share to $22.85.

Thrift Savings Plan — December 2022 Returns
Fund December Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.32% 2.98% 2.98%
F fund -0.65% -12.83% -12.83%
C fund -5.78% -18.13% -18.13%
S fund -6.55% -22.26% -22.26%
I fund -1.85% -13.94% -13.94%
L Income -0.90% -2.70% -2.70%
L 2025 -1.65% -6.72% -6.72%
L 2030 -2.64% -10.32% -10.32%
L 2035 -2.93% -11.65% -11.65%
L 2040 -3.22% -12.90% -12.90%
L 2045 -3.47% -14.03% -14.03%
L 2050 -3.71% -15.05% -15.05%
L 2055 -4.48% -17.60% -17.60%
L 2060 -4.49% -17.61% -17.61%
L 2065 -4.49% -17.62% -17.62%

 

Daisy Thornton

Daisy Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. 

