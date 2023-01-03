TSP mostly dips in December

The Thrift Savings Plan mostly finished out the month of December in the red. The only exception was the government securities investment G Fund, which rose 0.32%, from $17.18 per share to $17.24. Meanwhile, the sharpest drop was in the small cap stock index S Fund. It fell 6.55%, from $65.94 to $61.53 per share, though that still remains the highest value per share of any fund. It also performed the worst in 2022 as... READ MORE

The Thrift Savings Plan mostly finished out the month of December in the red. The only exception was the government securities investment G Fund, which rose 0.32%, from $17.18 per share to $17.24. Meanwhile, the sharpest drop was in the small cap stock index S Fund. It fell 6.55%, from $65.94 to $61.53 per share, though that still remains the highest value per share of any fund. It also performed the worst in 2022 as a whole, with a yearly return of -22.26%.

The Lifecycle Funds all dropped in December and finished out the year in the red as well. The Lifecycle Income Fund saw the smallest drop last month, falling 0.9%, from $23.09 per share to $22.85.