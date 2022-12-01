Thrift Savings Plan funds all make gains in November

Across the board, Thrift Savings Plan funds made gains in November. These come after a month where they almost all saw positive movement, as well. Among the individual funds, the international stock index I Fund saw the largest gain in November, with its price going up 13.72% from $30.68 per share to $34.58 per share. A year ago, the I Fund ended November costing $37.53 per share, meaning there was a 7.9% drop over the... READ MORE

Across the board, Thrift Savings Plan funds made gains in November. These come after a month where they almost all saw positive movement, as well. Among the individual funds, the international stock index I Fund saw the largest gain in November, with its price going up 13.72% from $30.68 per share to $34.58 per share. A year ago, the I Fund ended November costing $37.53 per share, meaning there was a 7.9% drop over the year.

All the Lifecycle funds saw increases in November; the biggest gains were realized in the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds. These funds all went up 8.03%, ending the month at about $12.84 per share. In October, these were also the largest gainers among the Lifecycle funds. In September, however, they saw the largest drops.

Year-to-date, most funds are down. The only one in the black on the year is the government securities investment fund, the G Fund. That one is up 2.65% on the year.