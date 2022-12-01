On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Thrift Savings Plan funds all make gains in November

Robert O'Shaughnessy
December 1, 2022 2:37 pm
1 min read
      

Across the board, Thrift Savings Plan funds made gains in November. These come after a month where they almost all saw positive movement, as well. Among the individual funds, the international stock index I Fund saw the largest gain in November, with its price going up 13.72% from $30.68 per share to $34.58 per share. A year ago, the I Fund ended November costing $37.53 per share, meaning there was a 7.9% drop over the...

All the Lifecycle funds saw increases in November; the biggest gains were realized in the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds. These funds all went up 8.03%, ending the month at about $12.84 per share. In October, these were also the largest gainers among the Lifecycle funds. In September, however, they saw the largest drops.

Year-to-date, most funds are down. The only one in the black on the year is the government securities investment fund, the G Fund. That one is up 2.65% on the year.

Thrift Savings Plan — November 2022 Returns
Fund November Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.35% 2.65% 2.77%
F fund 3.70% -12.26% -12.54%
C fund 5.58% -13.11% -9.21%
S fund 3.59% -21.09% -20.63%
I fund 13.72% -12.32% -7.85%
L Income 2.41% -1.82% -0.78%
L 2025 3.62% -5.16% -3.36%
L 2030 5.21% -7.89% -5.55%
L 2035 5.69% -8.98% -6.47%
L 2040 6.15% -10.00% -7.31%
L 2045 6.55% -10.94% -8.12%
L 2050 6.93% -11.78% -8.81%
L 2055 8.03% -13.73% -10.21%
L 2060 8.03% -13.74% -10.22%
L 2065 8.03% -13.75% -10.23%

 

 

      
Robert O'Shaughnessy

Robert O’Shaughnessy is a digital editor of Federal News Network.

 

