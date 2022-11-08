Number of TSP millionaires continues to drop

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The number continues to dwindle for Thrift Savings Plan participants, whose accounts total over a million dollars. The Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board reports that there are now roughly 65,000 TSP millionaires. That’s a 9.3% decrease since last quarter, and a 36% decline since last year. Overall, TSP millionaires now make up just shy of 1%...

