TSP funds made gains in October

Almost across the board, Thrift Savings Plan funds made gains in October. These increases come after several months with most of them seeing drops in price consistently. Among the individual funds, the small cap stock index S Fund saw the largest gain in October, with its price jumping up 8.59% over the month from $60.05 per share to $63.56 per share. This comes after the same fund saw the largest drop in price in September. A year ago, the S Fund ended October costing $87.35, meaning there was a 27.24% drop over the year — Oct. 29, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022. The one fund that lost ground was the fixed income index F Fund, which dropped 1.26% ending the month at $17.67.

All of the Lifecycle funds also saw increases in October. The L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds saw the largest gains, gaining 7.36% ending the month at $11.88. Much like the S Fund, these Lifecycle funds saw the largest drops in September.

Year-to-date all funds are down except for the government securities investment find, the G Fund. That one is up 2.29% on the year.