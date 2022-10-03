TSP funds lose more ground in September

For all but one fund, Thrift Savings Plan returns dropped in September. The one holdout, the government securities investment G Fund, saw a 0.28% increase. Among the individual funds, the S Fund — the small cap stock index — saw the largest drop in September, losing 9.91%. S Fund shares started the month of September going for $64.17 and ended the month at $58.53. A year ago, the S Fund ended the month of September... READ MORE

For all but one fund, Thrift Savings Plan returns dropped in September. The one holdout, the government securities investment G Fund, saw a 0.28% increase. Among the individual funds, the S Fund — the small cap stock index — saw the largest drop in September, losing 9.91%. S Fund shares started the month of September going for $64.17 and ended the month at $58.53. A year ago, the S Fund ended the month of September costing $82.86 per share, meaning there was a 29.36% drop over the year — Sept. 30, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022.

September also saw all of the Lifecycle funds drop in price. The L Income Fund had the smallest drop, losing 2.33%. The L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds saw the biggest drops, all going down 9.29%.

After Labor Day, the C and S Funds started climbing until Sept. 12, shortly after which point both saw their prices drop to lower than how they started the month.