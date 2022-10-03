On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
TSP funds lose more ground in September

Robert O'Shaughnessy
October 3, 2022 2:55 pm
1 min read
      

For all but one fund, Thrift Savings Plan returns dropped in September. The one holdout, the government securities investment G Fund, saw a 0.28% increase. Among the individual funds, the S Fund — the small cap stock index — saw the largest drop in September, losing 9.91%. S Fund shares started the month of September going for $64.17 and ended the month at $58.53. A year ago, the S Fund ended the month of September...

For all but one fund, Thrift Savings Plan returns dropped in September. The one holdout, the government securities investment G Fund, saw a 0.28% increase. Among the individual funds, the S Fund — the small cap stock index — saw the largest drop in September, losing 9.91%. S Fund shares started the month of September going for $64.17 and ended the month at $58.53. A year ago, the S Fund ended the month of September costing $82.86 per share, meaning there was a 29.36% drop over the year — Sept. 30, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022.

September also saw all of the Lifecycle funds drop in price. The L Income Fund had the smallest drop, losing 2.33%. The L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds saw the biggest drops, all going down 9.29%.

After Labor Day, the C and S Funds started climbing until Sept. 12, shortly after which point both saw their prices drop to lower than how they started the month.

Thrift Savings Plan — September 2022 Returns
Fund September Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.28% 1.94% 2.34%
F fund -4.31% -14.30% -14.35%
C fund -9.21% -23.87% -15.48%
S fund -9.91% -29.85% -29.36%
I fund -9.40% -27.25% -25.31%
L Income -2.33% -6.00% -4.27%
L 2025 -3.98% -11.20% -8.41%
L 2030 -5.85% -16.24% -12.78%
L 2035 -6.44% -17.92% -14.26%
L 2040 -7.01% -19.50% -15.63%
L 2045 -7.50% -20.90% -16.89%
L 2050 -7.97% -22.18% -18.01%
L 2055 -9.29% -25.62% -20.83%
L 2060 -9.29% -25.62% -20.83%
L 2065 -9.29% -25.63% -20.84%

 

 

      
Robert O'Shaughnessy

Robert O’Shaughnessy is a digital editor of Federal News Network.

 

