TSP funds bounce back in March, though S Fund remains in red

Most of the Thrift Savings Plan funds posted positive returns, bouncing back from a largely negative performance in February. The small cap stock index S fund was the only one to post a negative return in March, coming in at -2.90%. Its share prices dropped from $67.06 to $65.13. That also caused it to lose its status as the fund with the highest returns of 2023 so far, dropping from 9.01% in February to 5.85% in March.

The heir apparent to that title is the international stock index I fund; its March returns of 3.11% propelled it to first place in 2023 with a year-to-date return of 8.63%. It’s also the only fund besides the government securities investment G fund to post positive returns over the last 12 months, at 0.28%. The slow-but-steady G fund has returned 3.52% in the last twelve months, and in March its 0.35% returns placed it at 0.97% for the year so far.

The common stock index C fund turned in the highest returns in March, at 3.67%, with share prices rising from $60.79 to $63.32. That drove its year-to-date returns up to 7.49%.

The Lifestyle income funds all showed positive returns in March as well, though they’re all still in the red across the last 12 months.