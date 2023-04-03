On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
TSP funds bounce back in March, though S Fund remains in red

Daisy Thornton@dthorntonWFED
April 3, 2023 2:39 pm
Most of the Thrift Savings Plan funds posted positive returns, bouncing back from a largely negative performance in February. The small cap stock index S fund was the only one to post a negative return in March, coming in at -2.90%. Its share prices dropped from $67.06 to $65.13. That also caused it to lose its status as the fund with the highest returns of 2023 so far, dropping from 9.01% in February to 5.85% in March.

The heir apparent to that title is the international stock index I fund; its March returns of 3.11% propelled it to first place in 2023 with a year-to-date return of 8.63%. It’s also the only fund besides the government securities investment G fund to post positive returns over the last 12 months, at 0.28%. The slow-but-steady G fund has returned 3.52% in the last twelve months, and in March its 0.35% returns placed it at 0.97% for the year so far.

The common stock index C fund turned in the highest returns in March, at 3.67%, with share prices rising from $60.79 to $63.32. That drove its year-to-date returns up to 7.49%.

The Lifestyle income funds all showed positive returns in March as well, though they’re all still in the red across the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — March 2023 Returns
Fund March Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.35% 0.97% 3.52%
F fund 2.55% 3.14% -4.56%
C fund 3.67% 7.49% -7.76%
S fund -2.90% 5.85% -14.00%
I fund 3.11% 8.63% 0.28%
L Income 1.05% 2.76% -0.73%
L 2025 1.38% 3.72% -0.73%
L 2030 1.87% 5.19% -2.09%
L 2035 2.01% 5.60% -2.73%
L 2040 2.14% 6.00% -3.34%
L 2045 2.24% 6.34% -3.91%
L 2050 2.34% 6.67% -4.42%
L 2055 2.54% 7.67% -5.68%
L 2060 2.55% 7.67% -5.69%
L 2065 2.55% 7.68% -5.69%

 

      
Daisy Thornton

Daisy Thornton is a digital editor at Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. She is also the commentary editor; email her your letters to the editor and pitches for contributed bylines.

 

