On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
TSP

Most TSP funds end February in the red

Robert O'Shaughnessy@rposhaughnessy
March 2, 2023 1:23 pm
< a min read
      

All but one Thrift Savings Plan fund showed negative returns in February, showing a setback after strong performance earlier in the year. The only fund to score a positive return was the government securities investment G Fund with a return of 0.28%. Its share price rose from $17.30 to $17.34. The international stock index I Fund saw the biggest loss in returns last month, with the rate going down 2.84%. Over the course of February,...

READ MORE

All but one Thrift Savings Plan fund showed negative returns in February, showing a setback after strong performance earlier in the year. The only fund to score a positive return was the government securities investment G Fund with a return of 0.28%. Its share price rose from $17.30 to $17.34. The international stock index I Fund saw the biggest loss in returns last month, with the rate going down 2.84%. Over the course of February, the I Fund went from $37.11 per share to $35.76 per share.

 

Despite losing ground in February, all funds maintained a positive trend in return rates for the year with the small cap stock index S Fund showing the highest rate in positive returns for 2023 so far: 9.01%.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.
Thrift Savings Plan — February 2023 Returns
Fund February Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.28% 0.62% 3.33%
F fund -2.58% 0.58% -9.47%
C fund -2.44% 3.68% -7.72%
S fund -1.63% 9.01% -10.63%
I fund -2.84% 5.36% -3.06%
L Income -0.55% 1.69% 0.74%
L 2025 -0.94% 2.31% -1.25%
L 2030 -1.54% 3.26% -2.80%
L 2035 -1.72% 3.52% -3.50%
L 2040 -1.88% 3.78% -4.14%
L 2045 -2.03% 4.01% -4.75%
L 2050 -2.16% 4.24% -5.27%
L 2055 -2.43% 5.00% -6.30%
L 2060 -2.44% 5.00% -6.30%
L 2065 -2.44% 5.00% -6.31%

 

 

 

      
Robert O'Shaughnessy

Robert O’Shaughnessy is a digital editor of Federal News Network.

Follow @rposhaughnessy

Related Stories

    TSP

    Following tumultuous launch, TSP contractor promises more improvements still ahead

    TSP Read more
    Amelia Brust/Federal News Network

    TSP starts out 2023 in the black

    TSP Read more
    Amelia Brust/Federal News NetworkTSP errors

    Users report continuing problems with TSP’s website

    TSP Read more
Related Topics
All News G-Fund Pay & Benefits S Fund TSP

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 Implement the New NIST RMF Standards...
3|8 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in a...
3|8 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories