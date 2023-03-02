Most TSP funds end February in the red

All but one Thrift Savings Plan fund showed negative returns in February, showing a setback after strong performance earlier in the year. The only fund to score a positive return was the government securities investment G Fund with a return of 0.28%. Its share price rose from $17.30 to $17.34. The international stock index I Fund saw the biggest loss in returns last month, with the rate going down 2.84%. Over the course of February,... READ MORE

All but one Thrift Savings Plan fund showed negative returns in February, showing a setback after strong performance earlier in the year. The only fund to score a positive return was the government securities investment G Fund with a return of 0.28%. Its share price rose from $17.30 to $17.34. The international stock index I Fund saw the biggest loss in returns last month, with the rate going down 2.84%. Over the course of February, the I Fund went from $37.11 per share to $35.76 per share.

Despite losing ground in February, all funds maintained a positive trend in return rates for the year with the small cap stock index S Fund showing the highest rate in positive returns for 2023 so far: 9.01%.