Poll: What do participants think of the TSP’s mutual fund window?

Last June, among many other changes, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board opened an optional “window” with more than 5,000 mutual funds that Thrift Savings Plan participants can choose to invest in, beyond the already-existing funds. Federal News Network wants to hear from TSP participants about their experience so far with the TSP’s new mutual fund window. Please take a few minutes to answer our short poll. The responses will be used in an upcoming... READ MORE

Last June, among many other changes, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board opened an optional “window” with more than 5,000 mutual funds that Thrift Savings Plan participants can choose to invest in, beyond the already-existing funds. Federal News Network wants to hear from TSP participants about their experience so far with the TSP’s new mutual fund window. Please take a few minutes to answer our short poll. The responses will be used in an upcoming story.

If you have additional comments about TSP’s mutual fund window, please feel free to email Federal News Network reporter Drew Friedman at drew.friedman@federalnewsnetwork.com.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.