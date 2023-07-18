On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Poll: What do participants think of the TSP’s mutual fund window?

July 18, 2023 3:50 pm
Last June, among many other changes, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board opened an optional "window" with more than 5,000 mutual funds that Thrift Savings Plan participants can choose to invest in, beyond the already-existing funds. Federal News Network wants to hear from TSP participants about their experience so far with the TSP's new mutual fund window.

Last June, among many other changes, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board opened an optional “window” with more than 5,000 mutual funds that Thrift Savings Plan participants can choose to invest in, beyond the already-existing funds. Federal News Network wants to hear from TSP participants about their experience so far with the TSP’s new mutual fund window. Please take a few minutes to answer our short poll. The responses will be used in an upcoming story.

How valuable are TSP’s new mutual fund investment options to you?
How important is it to you for the TSP to keep the mutual fund window available to participants?
If you have additional comments about TSP’s mutual fund window, please feel free to email Federal News Network reporter Drew Friedman at drew.friedman@federalnewsnetwork.com.

Drew Friedman

Drew Friedman is a workforce, pay and benefits reporter for Federal News Network.

Top Stories