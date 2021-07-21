On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Veterans Affairs

OIG finds weaknesses in VA’s financial management systems

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
July 21, 2021 8:58 am
Congress provided the Department of Veterans Affairs received nearly $20 billion to take on COVID-19. The money came with the requirement to account for it. Now VA’s Office of Inspector General has found that the department worked hard to document its handling of the money. But weaknesses in VA’s financial management systems raise questions. For more, VA’s deputy assistant inspector general Nick Dahl spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

