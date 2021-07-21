OIG finds weaknesses in VA’s financial management systems

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Congress provided the Department of Veterans Affairs received nearly $20 billion to take on COVID-19. The money came with the requirement to account for it. Now VA’s Office of Inspector General has found that the department worked hard to document its handling of the money. But weaknesses in VA’s financial management systems raise questions. For more, VA’s deputy assistant inspector general Nick Dahl spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.