VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

The Department of Veterans Affairs is the latest agency to bring its workforce back to the office, but is envisioning a hybrid workplace to improve recruitment and retention.

Deputy VA Secretary Donald Remy said Tuesday that the VA brought non-bargaining unit employees back to the office starting last week. The agency, he added, expects bargaining unit employees to return to the office by May.

The office reentry affects a minority of the VA’s total workforce. Remy said nearly 80% of its workforce stayed “right on the front lines” through earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing health care to patients and administering services at national cemeteries.

The return to the office, however, isn’t a return to pre-pandemic business as usual. Remy said the VA plans to transition to a hybrid workplace environment over the next several months.

“A lot of people have been working remotely during that time period, and we’ve learned that we can be successful in that environment. The hybrid environment will be an environment where some people will be in the office, some people will be teleworking,” Remy said.

The VA, meanwhile, is still moving ahead with plans to have its new Electronic Health Record go live at its second facility this weekend. A third go-live is still on track for a VA medical center in Columbus, Ohio at the end of April.

Last week, the VA’s inspector general released a series of reports that investigated problems with the rollout the first EHR rollout at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ first facility to adopt its new Electronic Health Record ran into problems that make it harder for some health care providers to treat patients, and more challenging for veterans to seek care.

Remy said none of the IG’s findings came as a surprise, and were identified previously as part of the agency’s own strategic review.

“We believe we’re armed with the right tools to remediate the challenges as we transition from VISTA to the new EHR solution. All healthcare record transitions are complex, there’s no doubt about it. They’re prone to hiccups along the way, ours is no exception,” Remy said.