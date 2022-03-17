On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Defense

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

Scott Maucione@smaucioneWFED
March 17, 2022 3:01 pm
3 min read
      

As a new omicron subvariant, BA.2, of coronavirus starts to take hold in Europe and some Asian countries, the Defense Department is preparing a possible larger reentry to the workplace for its civilian employees.

However, things will not look like they did before the pandemic. In a March 16 memo, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks wrote that there will not be a “one-size-fits-all” plan to return to work, and Pentagon will implement the lessons it learned throughout the pandemic in order to create a more efficient and effective workforce. That means telework is here to stay and will be used more to make DoD a more flexible employer.

DoD is assuring employees that supervisors will discuss reentry plans for both full-time teleworking employees and workers who have come into the office during the pandemic. Hicks said specific reentry plans will be dependent on organizational needs, Health Protection Conditions and force health protection guidance.

“As we look at our reentry to the workplace, we can’t expect to return to ‘business as usual’,” Hicks said in a statement. “Throughout the pandemic we learned a lot about how we can embrace telework and flexible schedules to achieve new efficiencies in the workplace. We will continue to embrace successful practices to promote a more resilient and productive workforce that can attract new talent and retain our top performers.”

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Unless there is an urgent, mission-critical need for employees to return to work, supervisors must provide at least a 30-day notice in writing before adjusting schedules or recalling any category of civilian employees.

“Prior to issuing this new direction, the department conducted listening sessions to learn from the experiences of the total force,” a DoD statement reads. “Participants expressed a desire to continue practices which promote a safe and healthy work environment, as well as a desire for leaders to reimagine the ‘future of work’ and an inclusive culture regardless of worksite or status.”

DoD is currently looking at ways to incorporate more flexibilities like telework into its human capital and personnel policies.

Military officials said during the pandemic that they saw an increase in productivity and satisfaction from employees and signaled that they would not return to pre-pandemic work practices.

“We really shattered the myth that you can’t do any work at DoD via a telework situation,” said Lisa Hershman, DoD’s former chief management officer, during the pandemic.

Chief of Navy Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell agreed.

“It certainly removes distractions,” he said. “Teleworking has helped us be very efficient and very productive, and I think it’s true for the entire Navy that what we look like on the tail end of this as we come out of it and how we manage and lead our workforce will be different than pre-COVID.”

At this point all 50 states and the District have decided to lift their mask mandates and the national seven-day average is at about 30,000 new cases.

        Read more: Defense

On March 2, the Pentagon Reservation announced it was dropping its mask mandate as it moved to Health Protection Condition Bravo for the first time in 2022.

“DoD remains committed to protecting our people, maintaining mission readiness, and supporting the whole-of-government effort response to COVID-19,” Pentagon officials wrote in a statement. “We are continually emphasizing to our people the requirement to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and encouraging everyone eligible to get a booster shot and take actions to protect themselves and those around them by employing protective measures, including practicing good hand washing, social distancing, wearing tight-fitting face coverings, and taking appropriate actions if feeling sick now. These can dramatically decrease the risk of infection and slow COVID-19’s spread.”

Scott Maucione

Scott Maucione is a defense reporter for Federal News Network and reports on human capital, workforce and the Defense Department at-large.

Follow @smaucioneWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

    Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

    Defense Read more
    Lloyd Austin

    Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

    Defense Read more
Related Topics
All News Covid-19 Defense Defense News John Nowell Kathleen Hicks Lisa Hershman Management Pentagon Pentagon Reservation telework Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

On DoD

WEDNESDAYS, 11 A.M. & 2 P.M.

Each week, Defense Reporter Jared Serbu speaks with the managers of the federal government's largest department. Subscribe on PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|24 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|24 How to Leverage LinkedIn to Build a...
3|24 Compliant Data is the Universal Fuel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

St. Patrick’s Day at Blair House in Washington