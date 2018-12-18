Listen Live Sports

Trump gives federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

December 18, 2018 9:34 pm
 
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday closing agencies on Monday, Dec. 24, giving federal employees the day off for Christmas Eve.

The executive order falls in line with a recent tradition of presidents giving federal employees the day off when Christmas Eve falls on a Monday.

“All executive departments and agencies of the federal government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Monday, December 24, 2018, the day before Christmas Day,” the executive order states.

The executive order leaves it up to agency heads to determine whether “certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof,” must remain open for reasons concerning national security and defense.

In 2014, President Barack Obama signed an executive order giving feds the day off on Friday, Dec. 26 (when Christmas Eve fell on a Wednesday). In 2012, he gave workers the day off on Monday, Dec. 24.

Likewise, President George W. Bush gave federal workers Monday, Dec. 24 off in both 2007 and 2001.

Jory Heckman

Jory Heckman is a reporter at Federal News Network covering U.S. Postal Service, IRS, big data and technology issues. Follow @jheckmanWFED

