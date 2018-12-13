Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

New hats, or off with their heads?

December 13, 2018 6:00 am
 
2 min read
27 Shares       

Imagine it’s the 1790s: You are a French aristocrat and a mob has taken over your villa. You’re still doing reasonably well, and yet at the moment, government officials are debating whether to:

A) Chop your head off,

B) Buy you a new hat for Christmas, or,

C) Shutdown your palace and cut off your income — and maybe your head, too.

Advertisement

Now, fast forward to America in 2018, with your office, your house and your head.

You are a federal government worker who just wants to do his or her job. But the mob — in this case the White House and Congress — debates whether to shut down major portions of the federal government in a dispute over funding an under-construction wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Congress is also considering whether to give feds a 1.9 percent pay raise in January. And the president has yet to decide, or at least announce, his decision whether to give non-emergency federal workers a bonus holiday on Christmas Eve.

Other than that, things are going rather well.

What does a boss do when he’s threatened to shut down the government on Dec. 21, even as there is a possibility of a bonus paid day off on Dec. 24th? Remember, this is Washington so anything is possible.

So what are the odds that feds will get the day before Christmas off? Statistically it’s a slam dunk. But in reality maybe not so much. Here’s the 21st century score card for days off when Christmas fell on a Monday or a Thursday:

  • President George W. Bush gave federal workers Monday, Dec. 24 off in both 2001 and in 2007. He also gave them Friday, Dec. 26 off as a bonus holiday.
  • In 2012 President Barack Obama gave workers the day off on Monday, Dec. 24 and in 2014 he also gave them the day off on Friday, Dec. 26.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

Wyoming was the first state (then a territory) to grant women over the age of 21 the right to vote, in 1869, and had the country’s first female governor. Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected to finish her husband William Bradford Ross’ term when he passed away, serving from 1925 to 1927.

Source: Mental Floss

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
1.9 percent pay raise All News border wall Budget budget dispute Christmas bonus Christmas Eve closure Commentary Congress Donald Trump Federal Report fiscal 2018 government shutdown Government Shutdown Legislation Management Mike Causey Pay Pay & Benefits Workforce

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 21, 2018 Close Change YTD*
L Income 19.5377 -0.0775 2.05%
L 2020 26.4931 -0.1617 1.86%
L 2030 29.0172 -0.3545 1.12%
L 2040 31.0563 -0.4554 0.76%
L 2050 17.7211 -0.2975 0.47%
G Fund 15.9792 0.0013 2.65%
F Fund 18.0617 -0.0075 (1.65%)
C Fund 34.6400 -0.7309 5.08%
S Fund 42.0954 -1.0080 1.61%
I Fund 26.1209 -0.4690 (9.04%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley