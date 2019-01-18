Listen Live Sports

Rally round-up: Images and video from nationwide fed protests this week

January 18, 2019 2:15 pm
 
Federal workers and their unions are not finished voicing their thoughts on the partial government shutdown, which hit 28 days ago on Friday. Around the country employees rallied in protest this week, demanding an end to the impasse between Congress and the White House and the return of their paychecks.

If the government shutdown goes beyond 30 days agencies need to send a second furlough notice to non-excepted employees, the Office of Personnel Management said Friday.  The Office of Management and Budget has said that should the shutdown reach that length, federal agencies will not need to consider reductions-in-force, or targeted layoffs. Nevertheless, some feds have turned to outside work to make ends meet until pay is resumed.

See images and video shared to social media, from Massachusetts to California.

