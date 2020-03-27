A federal employees best friend.

A majority of federal employees are now teleworking as the country is doing what we can to make it through this coronavirus pandemic.

Being at home means more time with the family. And of course many families include a beloved pet. Safe to say we could all use a smile wherever we can get it so we asked federal employees to send us some pictures of their telework buddies. We picked some of our favorites. Thank you all for the submissions, all your pets are awesome!

You can see all the submissions on Facebook here.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.