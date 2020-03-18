Listen Live Sports

Coronavirus-induced telework impacting you? Take our survey!

March 18, 2020 12:45 pm
 
As long as the coronavirus pandemic continues federal agencies are instructed to authorize maximum telework flexibilities for staff, but that is having different effects on different groups. Some agency offices are empty while others continue to bring in workers for everything besides interactions with the public.

Some federal managers aren’t sure how to implement the guidance, and some feds are physically unable to telework due to the nature of their jobs or resources required. And the same goes for federal contractors.

We want to know what this unprecedented situation means for the federal workforce. Take our survey and leave us a comment below. Answers will be anonymous with results to be published in the coming week.

Are you a federal employee or contractor working from home right now due to the coronavirus? How about from an empty office or a work site? Take a photo of your makeshift work space and email to abrust@federalnewsnetwork.com, or tag us on Twitter @FederalNewsNet and on Instagram @federalnewsnet with the hashtag #fedsstillworking and we might share your photo on our website.

Don’t forget to mention your agency/organization if you can!

