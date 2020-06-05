Does SSA requiring wet signatures discriminate against the blind?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

People with disabilities often hire lawyers or other representatives to do the awful paperwork of filing for Social Security benefits. But because they use a rep, Social Security requires signed paperwork, a so called wet signatures, meaning they can’t file online. Now several plaintiffs and the National Federation of the Blind have sued Social Security to get that changed. The federation’s spokesman, Chris Danielson, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more.