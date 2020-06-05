Listen Live Sports

Does SSA requiring wet signatures discriminate against the blind?

June 5, 2020 12:46 pm
 
People with disabilities often hire lawyers or other representatives to do the awful paperwork of filing for Social Security benefits. But because they use a rep, Social Security requires signed paperwork, a so called wet signatures, meaning they can’t file online. Now several plaintiffs and the National Federation of the Blind have sued Social Security to get that changed. The federation’s spokesman, Chris Danielson, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

