State Dept reopens 11 passport services sites, confronts million-case backlog

The State Department has reopened several passport service offices across the country as part of its Phase One reopening plan and is scaling up its workforce to deal with a backlog of applications that have piled up since March.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch told reporters Friday that nearly half of the passport services workforce has returned to work, and State has deployed more than 150 staff from other parts of the agency to support their workload.

“We are used to scaling up our operations to meet increased demand,” he said, adding that the State Department typically processes 18 million passports a year and processes 200,000 applications a week.

The following passport centers have reopened under Phase One:

Arkansas Passport Center

Buffalo, New York Passport Agency

Chicago Passport Agency

Colorado Passport Agency

Connecticut Passport Agency

Detroit Passport Agency

Minneapolis Passport Agency

National Passport Center (Portsmouth, N.H.)

New Orleans Passport Center

New York Passport Agency

Philadelphia Passport Agency

The decision comes a week after several Republican senators pressed the agency on its backlog.

Risch said the backlog amounts to a “slight increase” compared to what the agency would typically see in a month. With current staffing levels, he said the agency can process several hundred thousand applications per week.

“Assuming current trends hold, this capacity will only continue to grow,” Risch said during the press call. “Although this nationwide disruption in business as usual is unprecedented, our dedication to issuing Americans passports as quickly and securely as possible is not. Our workforce is professional, capable and more than up to the task of getting back to normal in short order.”

During phase one, the State Department will continue to prioritize customers who need a passport in the next 72 hours for a “life-or-death emergency.”

Customers must make an appointment online and wear cloth face coverings in all common areas and observe strict social distancing.

As facilities begin to reopen, Risch said the employees will process applications on a “first-in, first-out” approach. Customers submitting a “routine” passport application, Risch said, they should expect a minimum wait of at least eight weeks.