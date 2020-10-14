On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Telework doesn’t suit every worker personality, environment

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
October 14, 2020 11:46 am
Surveys showing how much people like teleworking have a flaw: The respondents are often self-selected telework enthusiasts. Teleworking has some serious financial, career and social challenges, according to Kati Peditto. She’s assistant professor of human factors in the department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and she joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

