On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Workforce

Good-government groups suggest ways to improve federal workforce under Biden

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
December 4, 2020 7:23 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A coalition of good-government groups has focused on the Trump administration plan for policy-related career jobs known as Schedule F. They feel it represents a general alienation of the federal workforce. For a few ideas on how the incoming Biden administration can succeed with the workforce, American University professor Bob Tobias spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Biden administration Bob Tobias civil service reform Federal Drive Key Executive Leadership Program at American University Management presidential transition Schedule F Tom Temin Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service