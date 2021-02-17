DC-area federal offices closed Thursday due to winter storm

Federal offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area are closed Thursday due to a winter storm in the region.

The Office of Personnel Management made the announcement Wednesday night.

But as OPM reminded agencies last week, the majority of federal employees are working remotely during the pandemic, and this latest announcement has little practical effect for them.

“They must account for the entire workday by teleworking, taking unscheduled leave (paid or unpaid) or other paid time off, or a combination, in accordance with law, regulations, agency policies and procedures, and any applicable collective bargaining requirements (as consistent with law),” OPM’s latest operating status reads.

Non-emergency employees in the Washington area who would have normally commuted to work Thursday will receive weather and safety leave.

Emergency employees are still expected to report to work Thursday, OPM said.

In general, employees who are on official travel outside the duty station, in addition to those on their alternative work schedule day off or pre-approved leave will not receive weather and safety leave, either, OPM added.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the Washington region, effective 3 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.