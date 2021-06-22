Federal criminal investigators go to court over a pay dispute

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal criminal investigators are required to attend periodic training sessions. They go to any of several locations of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, FLETC. Investigators allege that during training periods, they are asked to work overtime, but not getting the overtime they’re entitled to. So they’ve filed a class action lawsuit. With details, the managing partner of the law firm McGillivary Steele Elkin, Greg McGillivary, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.