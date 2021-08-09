On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Is mass telework in the plans for federal agencies moving forward?

Tom Temin
August 9, 2021 1:23 pm
With a return to the office up in the air, thanks to the resurgence of the COVID virus, it’s a good time to think about how to support the mass remote working, more or less permanently. For some ideas, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to two experts from the General Services Administration’s Office of Enterprise Technology Solutions. Amy Haseltine, the executive director, and the branch chief of solutions development, Jim Russo.

