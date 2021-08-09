Is mass telework in the plans for federal agencies moving forward?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With a return to the office up in the air, thanks to the resurgence of the COVID virus, it’s a good time to think about how to support the mass remote working, more or less permanently. For some ideas, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to two experts from the General Services Administration’s Office of Enterprise Technology Solutions. Amy Haseltine, the executive director, and the branch chief of solutions development, Jim Russo.